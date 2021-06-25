Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thai Matthayom students win third place in international satellite contest.

SPOROS, a team of students from Assumption College, won third place in the CanSat 2021 online mini-satellite competition on Tuesday.

SPOROS, the only team from Thailand to make it to the finals, is made up of five students from the Engineering Faculty. The members are Phacharaphon Suchindawat, Warisanan Rattanachaipong, Papop Lekhapanyaporn, Thanpisit Kangsathien and Sirawut Chanthawornkit.
Here’s a videoclip of their project and determination to win.
 

The five members of SPOROS assemble their mini-satellite for the CanSat 2021 competition held in the US.
This year, the competition was held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
SPOROS was the only Thai team to make to the final round of 48. The Thai team is made up of Matthayom students instead of university students like in other teams.
SPOROS won third place with a total score of 98.59 per cent, 0.59 per cent lower than the winner.
The members thanked their teacher for giving them knowledge they can use to build their future.

CanSat is an international competition on assembling a can-sized satellite that works like a real one.

Published : June 25, 2021

By : The Nation

