Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Thailand’s Covid caseload hits record high with 51 deaths, 4,161 infections

Thailand was hit with 51 deaths and 4,161 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Saturday.

Bangkok led the list again with 1,276 infections, followed by Samut Sakhon (322), Chonburi (320), Samut Sakhon (231), Pathum Thani (228), Songkhla (215), Nonthaburi (196), Pattani (150), Nakhon Pathom (135) and Yala (135).

Meanwhile, 3,569 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The accumulated number of cases recorded in Thailand rose to 240,452. Of these, 196,675 have recovered, 41,907 are still in hospital and 1,870 have died.

Separately, 228,955 people got their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 95,100 people got their second, bringing the total number of vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 8,981,478.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 181.18 million (up by 408,765), 165.76 million of whom have recovered, 11.5 million are active cases (80,536 in severe condition) and 3.92 million have died (up by 8,728).

Thailand ranks 76th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.48 million, followed by India 30.18 million, Brazil 18.32 million, France 5.76 million and Turkey 5.4 million.

Published : June 26, 2021

By : The Nation

