Thailand’s Covid caseload hits record high with 51 deaths, 4,161 infections

Bangkok led the list again with 1,276 infections, followed by Samut Sakhon (322), Chonburi (320), Samut Sakhon (231), Pathum Thani (228), Songkhla (215), Nonthaburi (196), Pattani (150), Nakhon Pathom (135) and Yala (135).

Meanwhile, 3,569 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The accumulated number of cases recorded in Thailand rose to 240,452. Of these, 196,675 have recovered, 41,907 are still in hospital and 1,870 have died.

Separately, 228,955 people got their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 95,100 people got their second, bringing the total number of vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 8,981,478.