Saturday, July 17, 2021

Jatuporn vows to topple Prayut regime in three months

The leader of the United People for Thailand pro-democracy group, Jatuporn Prompan, on Saturday vowed to topple Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chas regime within three months.

He made the remarks during the anti-government rally outside Government House in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on Saturday.

The group had earlier gathered at Phan Fa Lilat bridge at 4pm before moving to Government House at 6.30pm.

"It would take three months to eliminate Prayut's regime, not today or tomorrow," he said.

"This regime was made 15 years ago, not seven years. We cannot be patient with Prayut's impudence anymore."

 

The turnout for the rally on Saturday was low, comparable with Thursday's aborted protest. There was a large police presence.

Published : June 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailand
