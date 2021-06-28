Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thailand opens door to Phuket Sandbox for 63 countries and 3 territories

Thailand’s Certificate of Entry (COE) was made available as of noon on Monday. Now, travellers from the countries and territories listed below can register for entering Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

The list will be updated every two months, based on each country and territory’s Covid-19 status.

At present, travellers from the following countries and territories can apply to enter Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme:

1. Albania

2. Andora

3. Antigua and Barbuda

4. Australia

5. Austria

6. Azerbaijan

7. Bahrain

8. Barbados

9. Belgium

10. Bhutan

11. Brunei

12. Bulgaria

13. Cambodia

14. Canada

15. Chile

16. China

17. Croatia

18. Cyprus

19. Czech Republic

20. Denmark

21. Dominica

22. Estonia

23. Finland

24. France

25. Germany

26. Greece

27. Hungary

28. Iceland

29. Ireland

30. Israel

31. Italy

32. Kuwait

33. Laos

34. Latvia

35. Lithuania

36. Luxembourg

37. Malta

38. Mauritius

39. Monaco

40. Morocco

41. Myanmar

42. The Netherlands

43. New Zealand

44. Norway

45. Poland

46. Portugal

47. Qatar

48. Romania

49. Russia

50. San Marino

51. Serbia

52. Singapore

53. Slovakia

54. Slovenia

55. South Korea

56. Spain

57. Sweden

58. Switzerland

59. Turkey

60. United Arab Emirates

61. United Kingdom

62. United States

63. Vietnam

and 3 territories

1. Hong Kong

2. Macau

3. Taiwan

Published : June 28, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
