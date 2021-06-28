Thailand opens door to Phuket Sandbox for 63 countries and 3 territories

The list will be updated every two months, based on each country and territory’s Covid-19 status.
At present, travellers from the following countries and territories can apply to enter Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme:
1. Albania
2. Andora
3. Antigua and Barbuda
4. Australia
5. Austria
6. Azerbaijan
7. Bahrain
8. Barbados
9. Belgium
10. Bhutan
11. Brunei
12. Bulgaria
13. Cambodia
14. Canada
15. Chile
16. China
17. Croatia
18. Cyprus
19. Czech Republic
20. Denmark
21. Dominica
22. Estonia
23. Finland
24. France
25. Germany
26. Greece
27. Hungary
28. Iceland
29. Ireland
30. Israel
31. Italy
32. Kuwait
33. Laos
34. Latvia
35. Lithuania
36. Luxembourg
37. Malta
38. Mauritius
39. Monaco
40. Morocco
41. Myanmar
42. The Netherlands
43. New Zealand
44. Norway
45. Poland
46. Portugal
47. Qatar
48. Romania
49. Russia
50. San Marino
51. Serbia
52. Singapore
53. Slovakia
54. Slovenia
55. South Korea
56. Spain
57. Sweden
58. Switzerland
59. Turkey
60. United Arab Emirates
61. United Kingdom
62. United States
63. Vietnam
and 3 territories
1. Hong Kong
2. Macau
3. Taiwan
Published : June 28, 2021
By : The Nation
