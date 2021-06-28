PM shrugs at public fury over humorous tone in announcing new Covid restrictions

The PM signed off on Friday by using the word “naja” and smiling. “Naja” is normally used by women and children as a humorous suffix meant to soften their conversation.

Prayut’s use of the word to announce new disease controls triggered a wave of criticism from netizens, who accused him of making light of the virus crisis. The restrictions, which include a ban on restaurant dining in Bangkok and four surrounding provinces from Monday, are another blow to small businesses and public life.

Prayut’s humour and his government’s decision were hit by furious criticism across the social media world. On Monday, the hashtag #นะจ๊ะ (naja) was top-trending on Twitter, accompanied by enraged comments about the prime minister’s performance and the worsening Covid-19 situation in Thailand.