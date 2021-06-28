Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

PM shrugs at public fury over humorous tone in announcing new Covid restrictions

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday attempted to shrug off criticism of the humorous tone he used on Friday to announce new Covid-19 restrictions.

The PM signed off on Friday by using the word “naja” and smiling. “Naja” is normally used by women and children as a humorous suffix meant to soften their conversation.

Prayut’s use of the word to announce new disease controls triggered a wave of criticism from netizens, who accused him of making light of the virus crisis. The restrictions, which include a ban on restaurant dining in Bangkok and four surrounding provinces from Monday, are another blow to small businesses and public life.

Prayut’s humour and his government’s decision were hit by furious criticism across the social media world. On Monday, the hashtag #นะจ๊ะ (naja) was top-trending on Twitter, accompanied by enraged comments about the prime minister’s performance and the worsening Covid-19 situation in Thailand.

Responding to reporters’ questions on Monday, Prayut attempted to shrug off the criticism by repeating the offending word.

“I am not angry,” he said. “I work wholeheartedly, naja.”

His words triggered more comments and shares on social media.

Published : June 28, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thailand will reopen in four months, PM promises

Published : June 16, 2021

Govt vows to offer relief measures for household debts

Published : June 16, 2021

Prayut sorry for ‘many problems’ with mass vaccination drive

Published : June 15, 2021

PM asks economic team to study G7 move on reforming global tax

Published : June 09, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.