Nightlife workers join bikini protest in plea for govt aid

A group of nightlife employees tied bikinis to the gates of Government House on Tuesday, in a symbolic plea for government aid after their workplaces were shut last year.

The group, including workers at bars, karaoke shops and massage parlours, said the government could close entertainment venues to combat Covid-19 but it must also compensate them for lost income.

Human rights defenders joined the protesters, who submitted a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha via the PM’s Office asking for monthly payments.

 

The group also placed 30 high-heeled shoes in front of Government House and vowed to return if the government did not tackle their problems.

 

Published : June 29, 2021

By : The Nation

