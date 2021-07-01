Saturday, July 17, 2021

Registration for Moderna jabs opens online, via Line

People interested in getting a Moderna jab against Covid-19 can as of Thursday register at https://register.princhealth.com or via the Line account @Dr.PRINC.

The jabs will be provided at hospitals under the company or at Klai Baan Klai Jai Clinics nearby.

From July 5, people will get to pay for an alternative vaccine at 1,700 baht per dose and can also decide if they want a booster shot.

“The number of doses procured will depend on the number of bookings made,” the company said.

The company, Principal Healthcare, also plans to launch a vaccination drive from October.

 

Moderna was approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration on May 13.

Published : July 01, 2021

By : The Nation

