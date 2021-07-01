Registration for Moderna jabs opens online, via Line

The jabs will be provided at hospitals under the company or at Klai Baan Klai Jai Clinics nearby.

From July 5, people will get to pay for an alternative vaccine at 1,700 baht per dose and can also decide if they want a booster shot.

“The number of doses procured will depend on the number of bookings made,” the company said.

The company, Principal Healthcare, also plans to launch a vaccination drive from October.