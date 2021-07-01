Moderna says vaccine works against delta variant, as WHO warns of global spread

Moderna said that blood samples from fully vaccinated individuals produced antibodies against multiple variants and that researchers measured only a "modest reduction in neutralizing titers" against the particularly virulent delta, which was first identified in India.

"As we seek to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative that we are proactive as the virus evolves," Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. "These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants."

The company, whose vaccine uses messenger RNA technology and requires two doses, submitted the data to the bioRxiv preprint server ahead of peer review. Moderna last month also signed an agreement to provide the United Nations-backed Covax initiative, which seeks the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide, with 500 million doses beginning later this year.

As much of the world still awaits coronavirus vaccine supply, the delta variant is tearing through unvaccinated populations everywhere from Britain to the United States to South Africa.

It has reached 96 countries, the WHO said in a weekly epidemiological update Tuesday, a number it warned was probably an underestimate as most nations lack the genome-sequencing capacity needed to identify virus variants.