12 frequently asked questions about the Phuket Tourism Sandbox

The Q&As are as follows:

Q: What is the Phuket Sandbox?

A: It is a sandbox scheme that aims to reopen Phuket to foreign visitors to rehabilitate the local tourism industry. Vaccinated tourists can fly into Phuket and move around freely in the province without having to quarantine. After spending 14 days in Phuket, and if they still test negative, the tourists can then travel to other parts of Thailand.

Q: Can visitors travel around Phuket on the first day of arrival?

A: No. Visitors must remain in their room on the first day and wait for the Covid-19 test result. If the result is negative, they can travel within Phuket. If the test result is positive, they will be sent to hospital for treatment.

Q: How can Thais living in foreign countries enter Phuket?

A: They must hold a certificate of entry (COE), a negative test result by RT-PCR method not later than 72 hours before arrival, a minimum $100,000 insurance coverage against Covid-19, evidence of payment for 14 days accommodation and three Covid-19 tests, and a certificate of vaccination with approved vaccines at required doses.

Q: What documents do I need to stay less than 14 days in Phuket?

A: Evidence of payment for accommodation and Covid-19 tests, and a plane ticket specifying the date and time you will leave the country.

Q: Can children under 18 years of age enter Phuket with their parents?

A: Yes, provided they have a negative test result by RT-PCR method not later than 72 hours before arrival.

Q: Do people in the sandbox zone have to wear a face mask?

A: Yes. They also have to strictly follow other disease control measures.