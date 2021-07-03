TATs “Colourful Phuket” campaign kicks off today to attract sandbox tourists

Under the sandbox, tourists who can verify they have been inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly into Phuket and move around freely in the province without having to quarantine. After spending 14 days in Phuket and if they still test negative, the tourists can then travel to other parts of Thailand.

The "Colourful Phuket” campaign will be held throughout July with a variety of activities that tourists can enjoy, including music performances, art exhibition and a gathering of delicious food trucks.

The opening ceremony will be held on Saturday at Patong Beach from 3pm. Visitors can witness a spectacular fireworks and fire baton show at the beach from 7.30-8pm.

On Sunday, a light and sound show will be held at Peranakannitat Museum, also known as Museum Phuket, from 7.30-9pm. Light will be projected onto the museum building to create remarkable images on one of Phuket's notable landmarks.