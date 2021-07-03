Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

TATs “Colourful Phuket” campaign kicks off today to attract sandbox tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in association with Ministry of Tourism and Sports, has launched the “Colourful Phuket” campaign under the concept of "Bring Back the Happiness" to welcome Thai and foreign tourists visiting the island under the tourism sandbox programme.

Under the sandbox, tourists who can verify they have been inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly into Phuket and move around freely in the province without having to quarantine. After spending 14 days in Phuket and if they still test negative, the tourists can then travel to other parts of Thailand.

The "Colourful Phuket” campaign will be held throughout July with a variety of activities that tourists can enjoy, including music performances, art exhibition and a gathering of delicious food trucks.

The opening ceremony will be held on Saturday at Patong Beach from 3pm. Visitors can witness a spectacular fireworks and fire baton show at the beach from 7.30-8pm.

On Sunday, a light and sound show will be held at Peranakannitat Museum, also known as Museum Phuket, from 7.30-9pm. Light will be projected onto the museum building to create remarkable images on one of Phuket's notable landmarks.

Throughout July, events will be held at different areas of Phuket, starting with the first week (July 3-9) at Phuket’s Old Town and Patong Beach which include a music show, street food and exhibition of recycled art.

In the second week, activities will be held at Laem Phromthep from July 10-16 featuring surfing and outdoor yoga while watching the sunset view.

Third week activities include digital art and street music show at Patong Beach from July 17-23.

The “Colourful Phuket” activities will be recapped at Old Town in the final week from July 24-31.

TAT estimates that there will be over 548,600 visitors throughout the campaign, which will help generate THB5.51 billion revenue for the province.

Published : July 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
