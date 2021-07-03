Covid-19 call centre to get upgrade amid rising cases

According to a post on the department's Facebook page on Saturday morning, the demand for beds for Covid-19 patients had gone up five times.

Responding to the problem, the department has joined hands with Thai Contact Centre Trade Association and other private agencies for extending the call centre line in a bid to cope with people’s calls as much as possible.

In addition to the 1668 hotline, people who seek beds for themselves or their family members, can contact Line ID “@1668.reg.”