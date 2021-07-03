Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Covid-19 call centre to get upgrade amid rising cases

The Department of Medical Services has joined hands with private agencies to improve the services of the 1668 Covid-19 call centre, amid concerns about the virus situation in Thailand.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page on Saturday morning, the demand for beds for Covid-19 patients had gone up five times.

Responding to the problem, the department has joined hands with Thai Contact Centre Trade Association and other private agencies for extending the call centre line in a bid to cope with people’s calls as much as possible.

In addition to the 1668 hotline, people who seek beds for themselves or their family members, can contact Line ID “@1668.reg.”

Published : July 03, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.