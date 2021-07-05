Thailand starts week with 50 deaths, 6,166 new infections

Of the new cases, 3,961 were tested in hospitals, 2,109 found through proactive testing, 84 tested positive in prisons and 12 came from overseas.

Bangkok again led the list with a record 1,729 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (411), Samut Sakhon (389), Pathum Thani (352), Songkhla (318), Chonburi (279), Nonthaburi (270), Ayutthaya (212), Nakhon Pathom (143) and Pattani (133).

Meanwhile, 2,534 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 289,233 infections, 223,437 have recovered and been discharged, 63,520 are still in hospitals, and 2,276 have died.

Meanwhile, another 200,685 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 54,307 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 9,927,698.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Monday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 184.56 million, 168.89 million of whom have recovered, 11.68 million are active cases (77,789 in severe condition) and 3.99 million have died (up by 6,007).

Thailand ranks 65th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.59 million, followed by India with 30.58 million, Brazil with 18.76 million, France with 5.78 million, and Russia 5.61 million.