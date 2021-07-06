Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bang Lamphu canal to become electrified tourism route through old Bangkok

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced plans to upgrade scenery and transport along the historic Bang Lamphu canal, to create a new tourism route through old Bangkok.

BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon said on Tuesday that several issues need to be tackled along the 1,500-metre klong, including cracks in the canal walls, encroachment by buildings, messy communication cables and wastewater.

"Agencies under the BMA have been ordered to resolve the issues and plan guidelines to improve the scenery and operate an electric ferry service on the canal," she said.

She added that the upgrade will create a tourism route to boost the income of people in the area, as the canal links several tourist attractions, including Pipit Banglamphu Museum and Santichaiprakarn Park.

Published : July 06, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
