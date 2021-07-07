Thailand will get its share of Biden’s gift of 80m Covid vaccines to the world

“Thailand will receive a share of safe and effective vaccines from this worldwide donation. The United States is sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic,” said the post. “President Biden’s plan for the 80 million donated doses includes over 23 million for Asia, an effort that will keep the region – and Thailand – safe. These donations are in addition to the United States’ $4 billion in commitments to Covax, the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Initiative, including half a billion Pfizer doses over the upcoming year.”

Citing the two country’s joint work on addressing critical issues affecting public health for 60 years, the post said Washington has, to date, provided over $40 million (1.28 billion baht) in Covid-19 related assistance to Thailand.

“US assistance thus far includes $28.5 million in ventilators, respirators, testing kits, surgical masks, goggles, and other protective equipment to Thai doctors and nurses, plus support for displaced people along the border. Additionally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has been a partner of Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health for over 40 years, has provided $13 million in COVID-19-related assistance,” the post added. “Our plan to donate vaccines will substantially increase this assistance.”