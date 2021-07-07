Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Thailand will get its share of Biden’s gift of 80m Covid vaccines to the world

The US Embassy in Bangkok said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that President Joe Biden plans to deliver 80 million Covid-19 vaccines to countries in need, including Thailand.

“Thailand will receive a share of safe and effective vaccines from this worldwide donation. The United States is sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic,” said the post. “President Biden’s plan for the 80 million donated doses includes over 23 million for Asia, an effort that will keep the region – and Thailand – safe. These donations are in addition to the United States’ $4 billion in commitments to Covax, the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Initiative, including half a billion Pfizer doses over the upcoming year.”

Citing the two country’s joint work on addressing critical issues affecting public health for 60 years, the post said Washington has, to date, provided over $40 million (1.28 billion baht) in Covid-19 related assistance to Thailand.

“US assistance thus far includes $28.5 million in ventilators, respirators, testing kits, surgical masks, goggles, and other protective equipment to Thai doctors and nurses, plus support for displaced people along the border. Additionally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has been a partner of Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health for over 40 years, has provided $13 million in COVID-19-related assistance,” the post added. “Our plan to donate vaccines will substantially increase this assistance.”

Published : July 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

USAID to launch $17 million multi-year project to promote clean energy

Published : April 11, 2021

US embassy sheds light on vaccine situation for American expats in Thailand

Published : June 23, 2021

Foreign Affairs Ministry cooperating with US agencies for urgent supply of vaccines

Published : July 07, 2021

Thailand to buy 20 million doses of Pfizer jabs

Published : July 06, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.