CCSA to consider lockdown proposal for Greater Bangkok

This lockdown will be like the one imposed in April last year and will include the closure of most high-risk venues and prohibit people from going outdoors or travelling between provinces.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said it will consider the lockdown proposal on Friday.
As of May 15, Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan have been listed as maximum and strictly controlled areas.
Published : July 08, 2021
