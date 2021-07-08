Saturday, July 17, 2021

CCSA to consider lockdown proposal for Greater Bangkok

The Public Health Ministry on Thursday proposed that maximum and strictly controlled areas be put under lockdown for 14 days.

This lockdown will be like the one imposed in April last year and will include the closure of most high-risk venues and prohibit people from going outdoors or travelling between provinces.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said it will consider the lockdown proposal on Friday.

 

As of May 15, Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan have been listed as maximum and strictly controlled areas.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
