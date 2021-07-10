Saturday, July 17, 2021

People, merchants told to avoid hoarding goods amid lockdown

The Department of Internal Trade has urged people not to hoard consumer products during lockdown, assuring that there will be enough supply for everyone.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday imposed a partial 14-day lockdown including partial curfew in Bangkok and nine other “Dark Red” provinces from Monday, to combat surging virus cases and deaths. The provinces are: Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla.

“The department has asked all department stores, wholesalers and retailers nationwide to increase their stock of consumer products to ensure there will be no shortage during the lockdown,” Watthanasak Sua-Iam, the Department of Internal Trade director-general, said on Friday.

“Moreover, we have urged egg farmer associations in affected provinces to fix farm price and supply eggs to all markets in the areas regularly during the lockdown,” he added. “All associations have insisted that there will be enough supply of eggs for people’s consumption.”

Watthanasak also warned that hoarding of goods would be a violation of the Price of Goods and Service Act and punishable with a maximum seven years in prison, or THB140,000 fine, or both.

“If you witness product hoarding or unfair pricing, contact the department’s hotline at 1569,” he added.

Published : July 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

