What PM’s donated salary could buy for Covid battle

Prayut made the vow as the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday imposed a 14-day partial lockdown in six provinces – Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. The two-week lockdown measures will run from Saturday in the Dark-Red Zone provinces.
The prime minister earns a total of 125,590 baht per month – 75,590 baht in salary plus a personal allowance of 50,000 baht. Hence, Prayut will donate a total of 376,770 baht.
Here's how Prayut’s salary could help medical staff on the front line of the battle against Covid-19.
Meanwhile, total monthly salaries for deputy prime ministers, ministers and deputy ministers are as follows:
Deputy PM
▪︎ 74,420 baht salary
▪︎ 45,500 baht personal allowance
Total: 119,920 baht per month
Minister
▪︎ 73,240 baht salary
▪︎ 42,500 baht personal allowance
Total: 115,740 baht per month
Deputy Minister
▪︎ 72,000 baht salary
▪︎ 41,500 baht personal allowance
Total: 113,560 baht per month
The PM, deputy PMs, ministers and deputy ministers can also claim travel expenses, medical expenses and meeting allowances.
Published : July 09, 2021
