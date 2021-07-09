What PM’s donated salary could buy for Covid battle

Prayut made the vow as the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday imposed a 14-day partial lockdown in six provinces – Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. The two-week lockdown measures will run from Saturday in the Dark-Red Zone provinces.

The prime minister earns a total of 125,590 baht per month – 75,590 baht in salary plus a personal allowance of 50,000 baht. Hence, Prayut will donate a total of 376,770 baht.

Here's how Prayut’s salary could help medical staff on the front line of the battle against Covid-19.