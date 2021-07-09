Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

What PM’s donated salary could buy for Covid battle

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • What PM’s donated salary could buy ...

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has vowed to donate three months of his salary to efforts to fight the Covid-19 crisis.

Prayut made the vow as the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday imposed a 14-day partial lockdown in six provinces – Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. The two-week lockdown measures will run from Saturday in the Dark-Red Zone provinces.

The prime minister earns a total of 125,590 baht per month – 75,590 baht in salary plus a personal allowance of 50,000 baht. Hence, Prayut will donate a total of 376,770 baht.

Here's how Prayut’s salary could help medical staff on the front line of the battle against Covid-19.

What PM’s donated salary could buy for Covid battle

Meanwhile, total monthly salaries for deputy prime ministers, ministers and deputy ministers are as follows:

Deputy PM

▪︎ 74,420 baht salary

▪︎ 45,500 baht personal allowance

Total: 119,920 baht per month

Minister

▪︎ 73,240 baht salary

▪︎ 42,500 baht personal allowance

Total: 115,740 baht per month

Deputy Minister

▪︎ 72,000 baht salary

▪︎ 41,500 baht personal allowance

Total: 113,560 baht per month

The PM, deputy PMs, ministers and deputy ministers can also claim travel expenses, medical expenses and meeting allowances.

Published : July 09, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Pathum Thani governor sacrifices 3-months’ salary to help his people

Published : July 08, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.