Pathum Thani governor sacrifices 3-months’ salary to help his people

Pathum Thani governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum donated three months of his salary on Thursday to help ease people’s suffering from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Facebook post from the provincial state development and human security office said people who need assistance can call the 1300 Prachabodee Centre hotline.

The highest salary for a provincial governor is 76,800 baht, not including personal allowance and other extras.

 

Chaiwat was very popular and earned a name for himself when he was governor of Loei province. Hailing from Loei’s Wang Saphung district, Chaiwat picked up his master’s degree in Political Science from Chulalongkorn University.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

