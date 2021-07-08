Pathum Thani governor sacrifices 3-months’ salary to help his people

A Facebook post from the provincial state development and human security office said people who need assistance can call the 1300 Prachabodee Centre hotline.
The highest salary for a provincial governor is 76,800 baht, not including personal allowance and other extras.
Chaiwat was very popular and earned a name for himself when he was governor of Loei province. Hailing from Loei’s Wang Saphung district, Chaiwat picked up his master’s degree in Political Science from Chulalongkorn University.
Published : July 08, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : February 26, 2021
Published : February 12, 2021
Published : July 06, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021