Curfew, partial lockdown for Bangkok and nearby provinces from Monday

The lockdown covers five provinces around Bangkok - Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon – as well as Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla in the far South.

Lockdown measures in the nine provinces are as follows:

• Work from home encouraged

• Interprovincial travel discouraged

• Public transport must stop operating from 9pm to 3am

• Convenience stores must close from 8pm to 4am

• Malls closed except for food courts, pharmacies, supermarkets. restaurants, banks, financial institutions, and electronics shops which can stay open until 8pm

• Restaurants, food stalls or cafés must close by 8pm

• Closure of spas, beauty clinics and massage shops

• Gatherings of more than five people banned

• Closure of all schools

• 10pm-4am curfew