Testing times in Bangkok

Mahanak Market is one of five locations where Bangkok Metropolitan Administration launched free testing from 8am on Friday. The others are Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan in Bang Khen district, Wat Pholmanee in Lat Krabang district, Wat Bang Khun Thian Nok in Jomthong district and Bang Khae Phirom Market in Bang Khae district.

A source said the first person in the queue had shown up at 8pm on Thursday.

On Friday, officials were periodically warning people to maintain distance with others in queues to minimise the risk of spreading the disease.

“People who plan to get a free test should check traffic routes around the area before leaving home,” said the source. “Also, bring your ID card and a copy as well as your own pen.”

Thailand logged a record high of 72 Covid deaths and 9,276 new cases on Friday.