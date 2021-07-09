Saturday, July 17, 2021

Hundreds of Bangkokians brave the rain for free Covid-19 testing

As early as 4am on Friday, some 500-600 Bangkokians were seen camping out in front of Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan in Bang Khen district where the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is providing free Covid-19 tests from July 5-11.

The tests are limited to 900 walk-ins daily from 8am to 4pm.

The downpour at the early hour did not discourage the campers; ome had brought umbrellas while others sought shelter under big trees. Many had come equipped with mats and tents for the overnight wait.

Bangkok reported 2,212 new patients and 38 deaths on Thursday, bringing cumulative cases in the province to 87,497.

Published : July 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

