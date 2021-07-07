Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Protesters storm Public Health Ministry to demand better options for Covid-19 jabs

Protesters, who call themselves “Dek Pak Jaew” (big-mouth kids), showed up at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi on Wednesday to demand the government procure alternative Covid-19 vaccines for the public, including children, and medical professionals.

The protesters tried to storm the premises but were stopped by security officials. They then demanded to see Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, so they could hand him their demand in person. However, the ministry sent its spokesman Dr Rungrueng Kitphati to receive the demand letter, which further angered the protesters.

Protesters storm Public Health Ministry to demand better options for Covid-19 jabs

The protesters had come armed with mock dead bodies and when their demand to see Anutin was denied, they poured red paint on the bodies and set them on fire. Security personnel, however, stepped in and extinguished the fire before the situation escalated. The mock dead bodies were meant to symbolise Covid-19 patients who have died due to the lack of vaccines.

Protesters storm Public Health Ministry to demand better options for Covid-19 jabs

As of press time, protesters were rallying at the gate waiting for Anutin to come out and meet them.

A source said the minister was not in office as he had work elsewhere and had asked the ministry spokesman to take the demand on his behalf.

“Anutin insists he has no plans to run away,” the source added.

Protesters storm Public Health Ministry to demand better options for Covid-19 jabs Protesters storm Public Health Ministry to demand better options for Covid-19 jabs

Published : July 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Foreign Affairs Ministry cooperating with US agencies for urgent supply of vaccines

Published : July 07, 2021

Thailand to buy 20 million doses of Pfizer jabs

Published : July 06, 2021

80% of all jabs deployed to Bangkok to protect vulnerable against Delta

Published : July 05, 2021

Covid-19 vaccines developed by Thai researchers undergoing human trials

Published : July 05, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.