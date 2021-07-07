Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Foreign Affairs Ministry cooperating with US agencies for urgent supply of vaccines

The Foreign Affairs Ministry is supporting the government in helping people get Covid-19 vaccines, including vaccines from the United States, as soon as possible, ministry spokesman Thanee Saengrat said on Wednesday.

He made the remark while clarifying to the press the government’s and Foreign Affairs Ministry’s roles in procuring Covid-19 vaccines from abroad.

He also confirmed the government is paying attention to vaccine procurement, which it considers an urgent issue.

“The ministry has been cooperating with US agencies on purchasing vaccines,” he revealed.

 

He added that the Foreign Affairs and Public Health ministries are currently under discussion with US agencies on preparations to receive the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from the United States.

Published : July 07, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thailand to buy 20 million doses of Pfizer jabs

Published : July 06, 2021

Pfizer booster shots approved for health workers after outcry

Published : July 06, 2021

Children aged 12-18 years to get Pfizer vaccine in fourth quarter

Published : June 12, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.