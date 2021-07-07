Foreign Affairs Ministry cooperating with US agencies for urgent supply of vaccines

He made the remark while clarifying to the press the government’s and Foreign Affairs Ministry’s roles in procuring Covid-19 vaccines from abroad.
He also confirmed the government is paying attention to vaccine procurement, which it considers an urgent issue.
“The ministry has been cooperating with US agencies on purchasing vaccines,” he revealed.
He added that the Foreign Affairs and Public Health ministries are currently under discussion with US agencies on preparations to receive the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from the United States.
Published : July 07, 2021
By : The Nation
