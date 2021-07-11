Saturday, July 17, 2021

BTS revises schedule to comply with night curfew

BTS will adjust the schedule of skytrains and public buses in the metropolitan area to comply with a partial 14-day lockdown from Monday to contain the surging virus cases and deaths.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) issued partial curfew orders for Bangkok and nine other provinces.

The other provinces are Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla.

As per the CCSA order, a curfew will be enforced from 10pm-4am. The BTS Light Green Line (Sukhumvit), Dark Green Line (Silom) and Gold Line skytrains, as well as BRT public buses, must stop operating from 9pm, said BTS director Surapong Laoha-Unya.

He added that parking lots at BTS Mo Chit Station will be closed at 10pm.

"The opening hours of BTS and BRT will be as usual," he said.

 

For more information, contact BTS public relations: 0 2617 6000, or visit @btsskytrain Facebook or Line Official, or use BTS SkyTrain application.

Published : July 11, 2021

By : The Nation

