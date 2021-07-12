Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok construction workers suffer ‘double-variant’ infection

Seven construction workers in Bangkok have been simultaneously infected with two variants of Covid-19, health authorities reported on Monday.

The seven workers tested positive for both the Alpha and the Delta variants of the virus, according to the Public Health Ministry at a Monday briefing.

Tests at their construction camp on 1,737 workers confirmed 1,327 infections – almost three-quarters (73.7 per cent) with Delta and the rest with the Alpha variant.

The ministry is concerned that cases of mixed infection could eventually spawn a new coronavirus variant.

 

It reported that Delta is now the dominant strain in Bangkok, accounting for 57.1 per cent of new infections.

Published : July 12, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

More than 8,600 Covid cases and 80 deaths reported today

Published : July 12, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.