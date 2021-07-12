Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Covid self-test kits available to buy at pharmacies from next week

Rapid antigen self-test kits will be available in hospitals this week before being offered for sale by pharmacies next week, according to health authorities.

The move is being taken to combat the long queues for RT-PCR Covid-19 tests, Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Kiattipoom Wongrachit said on Monday.

However, the rapid antigen test kit is only 90-per-cent accurate, so the more reliable RT-PCR test will be used to confirm positive results in cases with obvious symptoms.

Asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people who test positive can isolate at home or at a community facility, he said.

Those in home or community isolation will be treated by health workers, who will check their temperature, oxygen and medication twice a day. They will also be tested frequently with the antigen kit.

The price of a rapid test kit is expected to be less than 500 baht.

However, if people with severe symptoms test negative using this kit, they should contact the nearest clinic for support, said Kiattipoom.

Meanwhile, the ministry and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration have set up 188 teams of health workers to take care of the 2,500 or so Covid patients with mild symptoms who are isolating at home or in community facilities.

Published : July 12, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.