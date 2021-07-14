Prayut backtracks on mix-and-match vaccine strategy, gives it go-ahead

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri Prayut also aimed to accelerate the procurement and distribution of vaccines among citizens. The premier has also ordered the collection of data related to the jabs, especially in relation to the elderly and people with chronic conditions.

"The government will look for the best way to tackle the spread of the Delta variant and will also boost public awareness,” Anucha said.

He added that Prayut had never sought to suspend the mix-and-match vaccine strategy.

“The prime minister has asked all parties to listen to the National Communicable Disease Committee's comments on the new strategy," Anucha added.