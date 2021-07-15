People rush to register for latest cash-handout scheme

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a cash-handout scheme for those affected by the curfew and Covid restrictions imposed in Greater Bangkok and the deep South.
The measures cover Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.
Thai employees under the social security system will receive half their salary in compensation, up to a maximum of 10,000 baht.
Self-employed people registered for social security will get payments of 5,000 baht.
Employers under the social security system will be compensated 3,000 baht per employee, up to a maximum of 600,000 baht.
Households and businesses will also get two months of discounted utility bills.
These relief measures apply to workers in the hotel and food industry, construction, entertainment/cultural venues, transportation and warehouses, wholesale and retail operators, administration and services, science and academia, and communications sectors.
To claim compensation, self-employed people and employers must register into the social security system within this month.
Published : July 15, 2021
By : The Nation
