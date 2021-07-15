Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bookings for Sinopharm jabs delayed due to app problems

Registration for Sinopharm jabs via Chulabhorn Royal Academy’s CRA SINOP smartphone application has been postponed to Sunday because the app is not ready yet.

The academy was scheduled to take bookings from today.

Dr Nithi Mahanonda, the academy’s secretary-general, posted an apology on his Facebook page on Thursday saying the CRA SINOP app will be ready for download via Google Play Store and the iOS App Store from Sunday.

Like Sinovac and Covaxin, Sinopharm is also an inactivated virus vaccine. It has been approved for use on people aged 18 and over. So far, more than 65 million doses have been administered in China, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Hungary.

Sinopharm is the sixth vaccine approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which says it is 79 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19 infection. The vaccine can also be stored in a refrigerator at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

Published : July 15, 2021

By : The Nation

