Bookings for Sinopharm jabs delayed due to app problems

Like Sinovac and Covaxin, Sinopharm is also an inactivated virus vaccine. It has been approved for use on people aged 18 and over. So far, more than 65 million doses have been administered in China, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Hungary.

Sinopharm is the sixth vaccine approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which says it is 79 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19 infection. The vaccine can also be stored in a refrigerator at 2-8 degrees Celsius.