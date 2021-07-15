Workers who can benefit from govt’s latest cash handout

The relief measures cover the dark red zone provinces of Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.

The measures include up to THB10,000 in compensation for employees and two months of discounted utility bills (for July and August).

To claim compensation, self-employed people and employers must also register with the social security system by the end of this month.