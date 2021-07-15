Covid self-testing kits go on sale in pharmacies, hospitals

Five companies have registered their rapid test kits with the FDA, said its deputy secretary-general Surachoke Tangwiwat. He also warned that antigen kits being sold online are not registered and thus considered illegal.

The legal rapid test kits come with instructions on how to use, read, store and dispose of them, he added.

“If you have any doubts about how to use the tests or whether your result is positive or negative, you can consult medical staff or a pharmacist,” said Surachok.

The Public Health Ministry said 80 per cent of people who take the antigen self-test will have mild symptoms that can be treated at home. Those who test positive should call the 1330 hotline, it added.