Public assembly banned across the country with immediate effect

The Royal Gazette website on Friday announced a ban on public assembly in all provinces with immediate effect, under the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The announcement stipulates that public assembly, gathering or partying that can increase the risk of the virus spreading is prohibited in all provinces of the country.

In provinces designated as controlled zones and maximum control zones, all kinds of social gathering are prohibited, except for cultural gatherings previously planned, but they must still employ appropriate disease control measures.

It also said that in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces, namely Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, gathering of more than five people is prohibited.

Exceptions can be made if the organiser was allowed to hold the gathering by responsible officials, or the gathering is held by officials, or is held within the areas that are designated as a quarantine facility.

Violators will be punished under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations with a maximum of two years in prison, or THB40,000 fine, or both.

Published : July 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

