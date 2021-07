Nearly 8.2 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses delivered since February

The vaccine was approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 20.

The vaccine was delivered as follows:

February 28: 117,300 doses

May 28: 242,100

June 4: 1,787,100

June 16: 610,000

June 18: 970,000

June 23: 593,300

June 25: 323,600

June 30: 846,000

July 3: 590,000

July 9: 555,400

July 12: 1,053,090 (Japan’s donation)

July 16: 505,700