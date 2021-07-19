Monday, July 19, 2021

Samut Prakan smash up claims 2, injures 14

A 10-wheeler swerving into the opposite lane slammed into a pick-up truck speeding from the other side in Samut Prakan’s Bang Pu area on Sunday evening.

The pickup was reportedly carrying 15 workers from a warehouse in Samut Prakan’s Khlong Dan sub-district.

Two were killed from the crash, one instantly, while one is in critical condition. The remaining passengers and the two drivers sustained minor to medium injuries.

Police said they were waiting for the drivers to be discharged from hospital so they can be interrogated.

NationThailand hopes this clip will remind motorists to always use caution and strictly obey traffic laws.

Published : July 19, 2021

By : The Nation

