Samut Prakan smash up claims 2, injures 14

The pickup was reportedly carrying 15 workers from a warehouse in Samut Prakan’s Khlong Dan sub-district.

Two were killed from the crash, one instantly, while one is in critical condition. The remaining passengers and the two drivers sustained minor to medium injuries.

Police said they were waiting for the drivers to be discharged from hospital so they can be interrogated.

NationThailand hopes this clip will remind motorists to always use caution and strictly obey traffic laws.