Monday, July 19, 2021

in-focus

People in dark-red zone provinces urged to stay put

Checkpoints will be set up at the borders of the 13 dark-red zone provinces to stop interprovincial travel in a bid to contain the worsening Covid-19 crisis, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Monday.

CCSA spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin urged people to avoid going outdoors during the day, unless they need to purchase necessities, have a doctor’s appointment, it’s their turn to get a Covid-19 jab or for work that cannot be done at home.

He said public health officials, transport staff, public transport drivers and people who have to work outdoors will be allowed to cross the border.

Those crossing the border will be required to prove the reason for travel, will have to check-in via the Thai Chana platform as well as register on CCSA’s website.

 

The dark-red provinces include Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

Published : July 19, 2021

By : The Nation

