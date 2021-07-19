Tear gas was ‘standard procedure’ for pro-democracy protest on Sunday, say police

Among those arrested was Thanadech Srisongkram or “Mon”, who was wanted for participating in a rally outside the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi on July 16.

Piya Tawichai, deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Monday that police had used appropriate strategies to prevent further damage and violence during the protest. Officers made constant warning announcements throughout the protest, he added.

“The international-standard tear gas used on Sunday can cause pain to the skin and body.” Piya said the gas is more effective when used in an enclosed spot, like Panichayakarn junction.