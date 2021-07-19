Monday, July 19, 2021

Covid-related depression drives nurse to suicide

A nurse in Nakhon Pathom jumped to her death on Monday morning, leaving behind her three-month-old baby.

It is believed that depression and stress drove her to kill herself.

Police said CCTV recordings show the 34-year-old jumping off the fourth-floor balcony of Mettapracharak Hospital in Sampran district.

The nurse’s white shoes were found placed near the jumping-off point.

The fourth floor is devoted to Covid-19 patients, and she was assigned to tend to them. CCTV recording shows the deceased walking around in the staff room for 10 minutes before walking out and jumping off the balcony.

Her husband and colleagues said the deceased had been showing signs of stress and was worried she would transmit the virus to her child. She had shown symptoms of clinical depression earlier and had reportedly asked to be moved to another department in August.

The body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Siriraj Hospital for autopsy.

