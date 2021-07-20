Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Prayut to work from home starting Tuesday

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will work from home starting Tuesday in keeping with the Ministry of Public Healths measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday will be held via videoconference, while the PM will work from home on most days,” said a source.

“He will still go to Government House to perform certain duties on some days, but will try not to stay long.

“PM Prayut decided to work from home to reduce physical proximity as over a dozen staffers normally accompany him when he works at Government House,” added the source.

Thailand logged a record 11,784 infections and 81 deaths on Monday. The country’s caseload has gone up to 415,170 with a total of 3,422 deaths.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

