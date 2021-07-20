Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Business leaders extend help to Phitsanulok residents

Some members of the Thai business community got together in Phitsanulok province to lend a helping hand to locals suffering from the Covid-19 crisis.

In the event, held along the province’s main thoroughfares like Mittraphap and Thamma Bucha roads, people were handed essentials like bags of rice, processed and cooked food.

Naree Cheewasutthisilp, the owner of Madame Fin perfume brand, reportedly handed out 100 packed meals to passersby on Thamma Bucha Road in Muang district.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : The Nation

