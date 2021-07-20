Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Bangkok to reduce public transport in bid to curb infections

In a bid to control the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in the capital, Bangkok governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang met public transport agencies on Tuesday to come up with ways of slowing down transmissions.

At the meeting, the agencies resolved to halve the number of passengers on each trip from tomorrow to August 2. They have also decided to reduce the number of trips offered by buses, trains and canal or river boats during this period.

However, the governor said that if these measures see people waiting in long queues for a long time, then the measures will be adjusted.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : The Nation

