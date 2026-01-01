One Bangkok unleashes 'Empire of ONE' Fire Horse countdown

The show impressively opened with "The Awakening of the Empire," a powerful collective performance by Thai artists. PROXIE dynamically ignited the vibrant energy and lively music in the "Empire of Vitalis," instantly setting a bright and exhilarating atmosphere.

This was seamlessly followed by the youthful GELBOYS, who expertly transported the audience to the "Empire of Nostalgia," inviting them to fondly reminisce about warm memories and happy moments of the past through their catchy tunes.

Next, the charismatic artist TIMETHAI delivered a truly memorable impression with the "Empire of Eminence," reflecting the sheer splendour and distinctive charm of his performance, imbued with unique style, before the stunning and alluring KT KRATAE commanded the stage with her "Empire of Temptation," delivering a powerful and captivating performance that held every eye captive.

The musical tempo then surged with the electrifying beats from the three brothers, JAONAAY JAOKHUN JAOSUMUT, who collectively roused the "Empire of Velocity" with exciting songs and dynamic performances.

They were then boldly joined by the rap maestro J JETRIN, who also participated in the "Empire of Velocity," supercharging the fun and driving energy of the night with his familiar and beloved dance moves.

Following this, PALMY gracefully guided the audience into the "Empire of Reverie," offering a captivating change of pace with her distinctive music and imaginative style, inspiring a dreamlike state.

Young artist PUN then invited everyone to explore the "Empire of Horizon," a profound space that allowed each individual to reflect through deeply heartfelt songs.

Finally, the duo DAOU & OFFROAD, as guardians of the "Empire of Legacy," beautifully delivered happiness and cherished memories through their warm and deeply connected performance, triumphantly concluding the Thai artists' segment.

The defining moment of the evening was the eagerly anticipated appearance of two global K-Pop superstars, TAEYONG and YUTA.

Their powerful and uniquely charming performances delivered unforgettable, thrilling, and electrifying moments to tens of thousands of ecstatic spectators, perfectly culminating the grand and celebratory atmosphere of "The Empire of ONE."

The countdown reached its spectacular zenith with "The Rise of ONE," featuring a mesmerising drone formation depicting a "Fire Horse," the auspicious symbol for 2026. This was immediately followed by a truly breathtaking firework display that brilliantly illuminated Bangkok's city centre, majestically ushering in a magnificent and unforgettable new era.

