Wednesday, July 21, 2021

in-focus

Four reportedly homeless men found dead on Bangkok streets, suspected to be virus victims

Facebook users on Tuesday shared photos of an unidentified man wearing a purple shirt and black pants who reportedly passed out at 10am on a street near Wat Bowonniwet Temple in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district. Rescue staff were called and arrived at 2pm, only to find that he had already died.

Suspected of contracting Covid-19, the body was left on the street waiting for specialised collection by medical personnel, who arrived only at 10pm due to other urgent duties in Kannayao district.

After collecting the man’s body, officials were immediately called to pick up another body of a man who was found dead at 6pm on the sidewalk on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue. Suspected of contracting Covid-19, his body was also left there until specialised staff in PPE outfits arrived at 10.30pm.

Four reportedly homeless men found dead on Bangkok streets, suspected to be virus victims

A news source revealed on Wednesday that there were two other cases of men being found dead on the streets of Bangkok – one in front of Lotus Rama IV in Thong Lor district and the other on the sidewalk on Hathairat Road in Khlong Toei district.

“Officials suspected they all died of Covid-19 and were homeless as they had no record of residence, and no relatives have shown up yet to claim any of the bodies,” the source added.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

Published : July 21, 2021

Eateries hunt for space outside malls to survive lockdown

Published : July 21, 2021

Stretched rescue staff toil day in day out as Covid fatalities increase

Published : July 21, 2021

Endless lockdown: Workers at sealed Bangkok camp face more suffering

Published : July 21, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

Published : July 21, 2021

Gulf “Free Meals to Spark Community Strength” continues campaign for second year

Published : July 21, 2021

Esso (Thailand) and Esso Smiles Card Members donates 300,000 baht worth of Esso Fuels cards to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine

Published : July 21, 2021

Eateries hunt for space outside malls to survive lockdown

Published : July 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.