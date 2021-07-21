Prawit’s spokesman shoots down rumour deputy PM was in hospital because of Covid

Kongcheep's statement came after rumours circulated on social media that the deputy PM was being treated for Covid-19 at Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok.

“General Prawit is healthy and has not been in close contact with any confirmed patients lately,” said Kongcheep, who is also a Defence Ministry spokesman. “He was also vaccinated with two AstraZeneca jabs.”

Kongcheep added that on Wednesday Prawit is scheduled to record an event at Government House, where members of the Cabinet, including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, will present birthday blessings to His Majesty the King, which will be aired on His Majesty's birthday on July 28.