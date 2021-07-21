Wednesday, July 21, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

Bangkok landmarks are being adorned with floral displays, banners and flags in preparation for the birthdays of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on July 28 and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on August 12. The latter date is also National Mother’s Day.

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

“Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will decorate all of Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue, Democracy Monument, the area in front of the Criminal Court, Phan Fa Lilat and Phan Phiphop Lila bridges, Maha Chetsadabodin Pavilion Court, Dusit Palace Plaza and Suan Chitlada Park,” said BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesaengsoon on Wednesday. “We will use over 200,000 potted flowers in bright yellow, blue, purple and pink to decorate these venues. The project started on Monday and will finish on Friday.”

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

Among the flowers used by the BMA are Siam tulips, zinnia, Mexican and French marigolds, pink periwinkles, angelface pinks, red celosia, bromeliads and a variety of orchids.

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

BMA will also put up decorative lights along Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue. The lights will be illuminated from 6pm to 10pm on July 25-31 but will be on the whole night for HM the King’s 69th birthday on July 28. A new set of lights will then be installed to illuminate the avenue from 6pm to 10pm between August 10 and 15, lighting up the whole night for HM the Queen Mother’s 89th birthday on August 12.

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

Published : July 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Eateries hunt for space outside malls to survive lockdown

Published : July 21, 2021

Stretched rescue staff toil day in day out as Covid fatalities increase

Published : July 21, 2021

Endless lockdown: Workers at sealed Bangkok camp face more suffering

Published : July 21, 2021

New surge in Thailand as 13,002 test positive, 108 succumb to virus

Published : July 21, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

Published : July 21, 2021

Gulf “Free Meals to Spark Community Strength” continues campaign for second year

Published : July 21, 2021

Esso (Thailand) and Esso Smiles Card Members donates 300,000 baht worth of Esso Fuels cards to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine

Published : July 21, 2021

Eateries hunt for space outside malls to survive lockdown

Published : July 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.