Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

“Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will decorate all of Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue, Democracy Monument, the area in front of the Criminal Court, Phan Fa Lilat and Phan Phiphop Lila bridges, Maha Chetsadabodin Pavilion Court, Dusit Palace Plaza and Suan Chitlada Park,” said BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesaengsoon on Wednesday. “We will use over 200,000 potted flowers in bright yellow, blue, purple and pink to decorate these venues. The project started on Monday and will finish on Friday.”

Among the flowers used by the BMA are Siam tulips, zinnia, Mexican and French marigolds, pink periwinkles, angelface pinks, red celosia, bromeliads and a variety of orchids.

BMA will also put up decorative lights along Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue. The lights will be illuminated from 6pm to 10pm on July 25-31 but will be on the whole night for HM the King’s 69th birthday on July 28. A new set of lights will then be installed to illuminate the avenue from 6pm to 10pm between August 10 and 15, lighting up the whole night for HM the Queen Mother’s 89th birthday on August 12.