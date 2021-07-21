21 of 50 Bangkok community isolation centres in operation

“Each isolation centre has a special patient screening area, cafeteria for patients, cardboard beds, electronic utilities, waste-water treatment and contagious waste-disposal systems. Municipal officials will also be at hand to oversee sanitary and safety measures,” BMA permanent-secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon said on Wednesday while inspecting a centre in Lak Si district.
Thailand Post has also allocated its school building in Lak Si for use as an isolation centre. The 3-storey building can support 118 patients and is expected to be ready for use on Thursday.
Published : July 21, 2021
By : The Nation
