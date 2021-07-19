BMA Covid-19 response team sweeps through 201 Bangkok communities

The team also vaccinated 4,683 people and worked on boosting awareness among community residents, she added.

The BMA has set up 24 community isolation centres, and “plans to set one up in all 50 districts of the capital”, said Silapasuay.

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Department of Health, in cooperation with several government, private agencies and CCRT, has been testing seniors, patients with a chronic condition and pregnant women since Thursday (July 15).