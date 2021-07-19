BMA Covid-19 response team sweeps through 201 Bangkok communities

The team also vaccinated 4,683 people and worked on boosting awareness among community residents, she added.
The BMA has set up 24 community isolation centres, and “plans to set one up in all 50 districts of the capital”, said Silapasuay.
In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Department of Health, in cooperation with several government, private agencies and CCRT, has been testing seniors, patients with a chronic condition and pregnant women since Thursday (July 15).
The tests are conducted using rapid antigen kits and if positive, the patient will receive initial treatment before being sent to hospital, an isolation centre or advised to isolate at home. Those isolating at home will be provided with a special kit including Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis Paniculata) pills, a thermometer and an oximeter.
Published : July 19, 2021
By : The Nation
