BMA shuts Chatuchak Market until July 29 to contain Covid

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has decided to close Chatuchak Market from July 16 to 29 in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Walaya Wattanarat, BMA deputy secretary-general, said that the order was approved after the BMA saw a concerning increase in Covid-19 cases in the capital. She added that though several cases were asymptomatic, it did not mean that the virus would not spread.

On Saturday, Thailand logged a record 10,082 cases and a single-day high of 141 deaths.

Published : July 17, 2021

By : The Nation

