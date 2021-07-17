BMA shuts Chatuchak Market until July 29 to contain Covid

Walaya Wattanarat, BMA deputy secretary-general, said that the order was approved after the BMA saw a concerning increase in Covid-19 cases in the capital. She added that though several cases were asymptomatic, it did not mean that the virus would not spread.
On Saturday, Thailand logged a record 10,082 cases and a single-day high of 141 deaths.
Published : July 17, 2021
By : The Nation
