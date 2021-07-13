Saturday, July 17, 2021

BMA opens 8 of 20 planned isolation centres across Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is accelerating the setting up of isolation centres across the capital to ensure Covid-19 patients get immediate treatment and curb transmission of the virus.

Bangkok governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang said on Monday that BMA aims to set up 20 such centres, adding that eight have been set up so far.

The centres set up are Chatuchak Youth Centre, Wat Intharawihan, Wat Saphan, Wat Pak Bo, Nong Chok Youth Centre, Wat Srisudaram, Bang Khae Youth Centre and Bang Khun Thian Youth Centre.

"As of Monday noon, more than 500 Covid-19 patients were being treated at these centres," he said.

"Isolation centres at Ramintra Sports Centre, Prachaniwet Sports Centre and Don Mueang Youth Centre will be opened on Tuesday."

He added that the BMA has also improved facilities at these centres and enhanced hygiene, security and communication standards to ensure maximum safety for Covid-19 patients.

"The BMA has also started handing out queue cards to Covid-19 patients in a bid to reduce congestion in the centres,” he added.

Published : July 13, 2021

By : The Nation

