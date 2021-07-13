BMA opens 8 of 20 planned isolation centres across Bangkok

Bangkok governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang said on Monday that BMA aims to set up 20 such centres, adding that eight have been set up so far.

The centres set up are Chatuchak Youth Centre, Wat Intharawihan, Wat Saphan, Wat Pak Bo, Nong Chok Youth Centre, Wat Srisudaram, Bang Khae Youth Centre and Bang Khun Thian Youth Centre.

"As of Monday noon, more than 500 Covid-19 patients were being treated at these centres," he said.

"Isolation centres at Ramintra Sports Centre, Prachaniwet Sports Centre and Don Mueang Youth Centre will be opened on Tuesday."