Thursday, July 22, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for upper Thailand, South west coast

The upper North, upper Northeast and the South’s west coast will likely experience isolated heavy rains thanks to a monsoon trough as the southwest monsoon across the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand intensifies, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It warned people in upper Thailand to beware of severe conditions and accumulation of rain water that may cause flash floods.

The department also advised ships to proceed with caution and small boats to keep ashore as waves in the upper Andaman Sea are 2-3 metres high and will be more than 3 metres during thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

