Inside PTT’s fuel crisis playbook: boost refinery output, prioritise pumps and cap jobber prices

Thailand’s refined-oil business still relies on a complex supply chain linking multiple sectors—from upstream refineries to downstream consumers. Different categories of licensed traders play distinct roles, while pricing mechanisms and sales-channel management—particularly among jobbers (independent traders and middlemen)—often become key indicators of competition and market stability, especially during an energy shock.
The refined-fuel supply chain starts with refineries, which produce base fuel before blending. Refineries sell this base product to oil traders at the ex-refinery price.
Throughout the chain, taxes are embedded at multiple stages—such as excise duty, local maintenance tax, and VAT—all of which form a significant part of the retail price from refineries to traders and on to service stations.
During the crisis, PTT Plc has accelerated production at group refineries above normal levels—at times running at more than 100% of refining capacity—to ensure sufficient fuel supply for public demand.
For distribution management, PTT has set out key priorities:
PTT notes that when market prices rise rapidly, the cap means the group absorbs part of the price volatility risk itself. The additional 2 baht per litre is designed to cover crisis-related costs and risks, such as:
Overall, Thailand’s refined-fuel supply chain is not simply a distribution system, but a balancing mechanism—aimed at keeping energy accessible for the public, supporting operator viability, and maintaining wider economic stability.