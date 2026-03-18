Inside PTT’s fuel crisis playbook: boost refinery output, prioritise pumps and cap jobber prices

Thailand’s refined-oil business still relies on a complex supply chain linking multiple sectors—from upstream refineries to downstream consumers. Different categories of licensed traders play distinct roles, while pricing mechanisms and sales-channel management—particularly among jobbers (independent traders and middlemen)—often become key indicators of competition and market stability, especially during an energy shock.



The supply chain: from refineries to consumers

The refined-fuel supply chain starts with refineries, which produce base fuel before blending. Refineries sell this base product to oil traders at the ex-refinery price.

Refinery → Oil trader: Refineries sell unblended base fuel to oil traders at the ex-refinery price. Oil trader → Service station: Oil traders sell blended fuel, meeting required standards, to service stations at wholesale prices. This typically includes the marketing margin and the Oil Fuel Fund mechanism. Oil trader → Jobber: Sales to jobbers generally reference daily posted market prices, without a fixed pricing formula. Jobbers are typically split into regular customers and spot buyers. Under normal conditions, jobber prices are often below pump prices—but when market prices spike, jobber prices can rise above pump prices. Service station → Public: Service stations sell fuel to the public at the posted pump price. Jobber → End customers: Jobbers sell fuel to their own customers at market-linked prices agreed between parties.

Throughout the chain, taxes are embedded at multiple stages—such as excise duty, local maintenance tax, and VAT—all of which form a significant part of the retail price from refineries to traders and on to service stations.